By Farah Master
| HONG KONG, Sept 25
Kong-based investment company, said it had more than doubled
investment to $7 billion to build a casino resort in the western
Pacific island of Saipan, while growth has been sluggish in top
world gambling market Macau.
Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited,
an investor in Hengsheng Group, one of the largest junket
operators in Macau, aims to build the new resort complex, which
would have more than 4,000 hotel rooms, over five years with the
final phase opening in 2020.
"As at the date of this announcement, the board intends to
satisfy the development costs of the business plan by equity and
or debt financing but has not yet formulated any concrete
fund-raising plan," the company said in a notice to the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The casino would be the first large-scale integrated resort
on Saipan, the largest island in the U.S. Commonwealth of the
Northern Mariana Islands, which is a five-hour flight from
Shanghai.
Like other junket operators, Hengsheng is trying to
diversify away from Macau as growth in the world's biggest
gambling market slows this year due to a weaker Chinese economy
and a pervasive crackdown on corruption by Beijing.
The cost of the integrated resort, previously estimated at
$3 billion, is far larger than for those in casino hubs such as
Macau or Singapore, where casino resorts typically cost around
$4 billion.
The company had said in previous statements it was looking
for a property in Saipan to build the resort after being granted
a 25-year casino licence by the government of the Northern
Marianas.
Junkets typically provide loans to wealthy Chinese gamblers,
taking assets such as property and company equity as collateral.
But with falling home prices and a squeeze on liquidity, over 14
small and mid-sized junket operators have been forced to shut
down, and large operators are trying to consolidate.
Imperial Pacific's bid to build a casino in Saipan comes as
larger casino operators such as Las Vegas Sands and MGM
Resorts scour Asia for new locations.
Saipan residents have objected to the casino proposal,
prompting Imperial Pacific to promise to distribute cash
vouchers worth $10 million.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the market
regulator, has twice issued trading warnings over Imperial
Pacific stocks this year.
(editing by Jane Baird)