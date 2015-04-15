By Brett Wolf
| ST. LOUIS, April 15
ST. LOUIS, April 15 The U.S. Treasury
Department's anti-money laundering unit may soon issue a civil
penalty to Caesars Entertainment Corp over anti-money laundering
lapses unearthed during a probe underway for roughly two years,
two sources familiar with the matter
said.
The final details of a settlement agreement are being ironed
out, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as
they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. One of
the sources said the company was not expected to be required to
fire any employees. It is unclear whether Treasury's Financial
Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) will require the company to
make improvements to its compliance program.
The sources added that the Justice Department, which had
also been probing the casino company, does not appear poised to
take any punitive action.
FinCEN and the Justice Department in recent years have been
working to tighten anti-money laundering compliance in the
casino industry due to a perception that criminals around the
world are moving large sums of ill-gotten gains through casino
properties.
Steve Hudak, a spokesman for FinCEN, declined to comment on
Caesars Entertainment Corp, as did spokesmen for Caesars and the
Justice Department.
The sources said they did not know how much Caesars would be
expected to pay as part of the terms of a deal. The
investigation stemmed in part from failures to properly police
sports book activity and prevent wagers being placed by illegal
betting rings, one of the sources said.
The fact that Caesars' operating unit, Caesars Entertainment
Operating Co, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year
could mean the company will not pay the full amount of whatever
penalty is assessed as the penalty would likely be unsecured
debt, the same source said.
This source added that because alleged Caesars' anti-money
laundering failures were "very serious," any settlement that did
not result in dismissals or jail time for any individuals would
amount to "a slap on the wrist." It is unclear whether any
employees were individually investigated as part of the FinCEN
or Justice Department probes.
In October 2013, Caesars disclosed that FinCEN was
investigating the Desert Palace Inc unit, which runs the
flagship Caesars Palace casino in Las Vegas, over alleged
failures to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act, the primary U.S.
anti-money laundering law. Caesars also said a federal grand
jury was investigating the matter.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf of the Compliance Complete service
of Thomson Reuters Accelus (here))
(Editing by Randall Mikkelsen; editing by Andrew Hay)