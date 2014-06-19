June 19 Atlantic City's Revel Casino Hotel on Thursday filed its second bankruptcy in just over a year as the struggling casino hunts for a buyer to save it.

The casino opened in April 2012 and filed its first bankruptcy in March 2013. On Thursday, it warned employees that it would lay them all off beginning on Aug. 18 if it could not find a buyer, according to a letter sent to staff. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Hilary Russ, editing by G Crosse)