May 17 New Jersey announced another step on
Friday that will bring it closer to launching online gambling,
with plans to publish proposed regulations for Internet wagering
on June 3.
According to a draft of the proposed regulations, posted on
the website of the state's Division of Gaming Enforcement on
Friday, licensees would pay an initial Internet gaming permit
fee of $400,000, and an annual fee of $250,000 for resources for
problem gambling.
The Division of Gaming Enforcement said publication of the
regulations will be followed by a 60-day comment period through
Aug. 2.
Final adoption will follow a review and response to
comments. The date for the start of online wagering will be
announced at least 45 days prior to commencement, the division
said in a statement.
Nevada became the first U.S. state to launch a legal online
poker website in late April when Station Casinos, which
has 16 properties in the Las Vegas area, went live with a poker
site operated by online partner Ultimatepoker.com.
Other casino giants like Caesars Entertainment and
MGM Resorts are pursuing the regulatory and licensing
processes in both New Jersey and Nevada on views the nascent
online market will ultimately boost revenues by billions of
dollars.
Several other states are considering similar legislation.
Key measures in New Jersey require regulations to ensure
that players are betting within state borders. Individuals do
not have to be New Jersey residents, but must be located within
the state to play on the Internet through a permitted casino.