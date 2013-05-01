By Ronald Grover
| April 30
April 30 Already home to the Las Vegas strip
with its casinos and high-stakes games, Nevada on Tuesday became
the first state where residents can legally play poker online
for money.
Station Casinos went live with UltimatePoker.com
after Nevada legalized online poker in February. New Jersey and
Delaware have legalized online gambling, which could eventually
generate billions of dollars in revenue for companies and local
governments.
UlimatePoker.com will operate under a 30-day license, said
A.G. Burnett, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, while
the site works out "the kinks" before getting a formal license
that he said would likely be granted.
"We have others right behind them," said Burnett.
Players compete in nightly games with a prize pool of $1,000
and a pair of $10,000 Sunday games, according to the site, which
is operated by Station Casinos' subsidiary, Ultimate Gaming.
Players must be at least 21 years old and residents of
Nevada.
"Other states will be watching Nevada closely to see whether
it can effectively implement technology solutions that allow
gambling businesses licensed there to identify the age, identity
and location of their customers," Chris Krafcik, North America
research director online gaming analysts Gambling Compliance,
said in an email.
Internet betting was banned by Congress in 2006, but
tax-hungry states are now relaxing rules.
Players put money into the pot through bank wire, mailed
checks or by withdrawing cash at one of 16 Station casinos.
The site will be marketed with Ultimate Fighting
Championship, the mixed martial arts competition that is
operated by Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, brothers who also
control Station Casinos.