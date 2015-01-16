By Brett Wolf
| ST. LOUIS
ST. LOUIS Jan 16 U.S. casinos must take steps
to combat illegal sports gambling, the Treasury Department has
told an industry group in a letter that came just weeks before
the Super Bowl, one of the biggest betting events of the year.
"Increases in sports betting conducted on behalf of third
parties are facilitating criminal activity and posing a money
laundering risk to the U.S financial system," the Treasury said
in a letter made public on Friday. The letter was dated Dec. 24.
The global International Centre for Sport Security reported
last year that 80 percent of global sport betting is illegally
transacted, and therefore invisible to authorities. It said $140
billion is laundered annually through sport betting. The report
urged governments to correct what it called a vulnerability of
sport betting to organized crime.
The letter with guidance for casinos from Treasury's
Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) came in response
to a Dec. 22 Thomson Reuters article, which said the department
was likely to press casinos to take a greater role in fighting
illegal sport book activity.
The U.S. National Football League's Super Bowl on Feb. 1
yields one of the busiest sports book weekends of the year.
The FinCEN letter was addressed to the president of the
American Gaming Association (AGA), the trade group for the U.S.
casino industry. The AGA, citing the Thomson Reuters article,
had asked FinCEN about its plans to issue guidance.
FinCEN noted that prior to the news of its planned guidance,
it had been "planning on communicating to the casino industry
directly with respect to a particular concern in this regard."
Regulators and law enforcement authorities are concerned by
intelligence suggesting that criminals are making bets with
legal sports book operations, using intermediaries, or
"runners," to place bets, the Treasury bureau said.
"In these cases, the intermediaries rarely voluntarily
disclose to the casino that a transaction is being conducted on
behalf of a third party, thereby disguising the third party's
role in the transaction and obscuring the source of funds used
to place the bet. This poses distinct money laundering risks for
casinos," FinCEN said in the letter.
Sports gambling is legal in only four U.S. states including
Nevada, home of Las Vegas. However, illegal sports betting
operations around the world, including online outfits, sometimes
offset bets they receive by placing casino wagers, law
enforcement sources told Thomson Reuters.
Runners have been known to loiter at casinos, keeping
numerous mobile phones and tablets near them to receive orders
from illegal gambling rings.
The letter reminds casinos that the Bank Secrecy Act
requires them to ask gamblers whether their bets are for
themselves, and to report any wagers for third parties as
suspicious activity. The letter also reminds casinos that they
must take a risk-based approach to compliance, focusing on
gaming that presents the greatest money laundering threat.
In a statement responding to FinCEN's letter on Friday, AGA
President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Freeman said the
group "welcomes continued guidance from FinCEN." He added that
"members are committed to robust anti-money laundering measures"
and that they "invest significant resources to tailor risk-based
compliance programs for every corner of the casino, including
sports books."
Freeman said the risk of money laundering "is far greater in
the vast, unregulated, illegal sports betting market than in the
highly regulated, legal gaming industry.
"While casinos routinely look for suspicious bets at sports
books and have worked with law enforcement to identify illegal
activity, in some cases leading to criminal convictions, no such
oversight exists for the illegal sports betting market," he
said.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf of the Compliance Compelete service of
Thomson Reuters Accelus, Editing by Randall Mikkelsen and David
Gregorio)