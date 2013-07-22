BRIEF-Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg
BRUSSELS, July 22 U.S. dialysis equipment maker Baxter International secured EU regulatory approval on Monday for its proposed $4 billion acquisition of Swedish peer Gambro AB after pledging to divest a unit to allay competition concerns.
The European Commission said Baxter will sell its global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) business including supply deals and intellectual property rights. Reuters had flagged the EU approval on July 10.
The CRRT division accounts for about 2 percent of Baxter's renal product sales. Baxter will also set up a line for the production of fluids used in CRRT to be located in a place designated by the buyer of the unit.
The Commission, tasked with ensuring a level playing field in the 28-country European Union, said Baxter's concessions addressed its concerns about the deal.
Baxter is buying Gambro from Swedish investment holding company Investor AB and its partly owned private equity company EQT.
NEW YORK, April 7 Data analytics firm Qlik Technologies is in the market with a US$1.07bn loan refinancing that is expected to halve the interest margin on a highly leveraged loan that it raised from direct lenders less than a year ago to finance its US$3bn sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.