Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Oct 16 Game Digital Plc
* Group revenue growth of 31.0% compared to an aggregated market growth (UK And Spain) of 23.5%
* Group adjusted EBITDA growth of 117.4%, with both territories performing well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.