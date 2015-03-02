BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Game Digital Plc
* Acquisition
* Game digital acquires multiplay
* Acquired entire issued share capital of multiplay for a total consideration of £20 million
* Deal comprises £12.6 million to be paid in cash on completion and £7.4 million payable in deferred cash and shares over next 3 years
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016