Jan 13 Game Digital Plc :

* Highly competitive Christmas trading period

* UK content performance robust, with UK mint software sales up 8 pct; Spanish market challenging

* Hardware volume sales increased 25.1 pct year-on-year in UK, group sales for 11 week period to Jan 10 declined by 5.4 pct on constant currency basis

* Operational execution over Christmas period was smooth, resulting in clean stock position, continued control of operating costs

* Expect to achieve sales growth in second half

* Due to lower than expected margin rates being achieved on hardware, expect underlying EBITDA for 52 weeks to Aug. 1 to be broadly in line with last year of 51.3 million stg