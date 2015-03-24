March 24 Game Digital Plc posted a 16 percent fall in first-half adjusted core profit and said Chief Financial Officer Benedict Smith would step down later this year.

Game Digital said Smith will remain with the company until July and it had started the search for a new CFO.

The video games retailer, which went public in 2014, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, fell to 43 million pounds ($64.15 million) in the 26-weeks ended Jan. 24, from 51.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Game Digital declared a maiden interim dividend of 7.35 pence per share and a special dividend of 14.7 pence.

($1 = 0.6703 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)