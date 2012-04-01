* Comet-owner OpCapita buys troubled firm's British stores
* Deal saves nearly 3,200 jobs
LONDON, April 1 Video games seller Game Group's
British stores were sold to investment firm OpCapita on
Sunday, safeguarding nearly 3,200 jobs, the collapsed retailer's
administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said.
The private equity firm, which bought electrical goods
retailer Comet last year, will buy all 333 of Game's British
shops that have remained open during its administration.
It will also seek to re-employ a small number of staff who
previously worked at Game's head office but received redundancy
notices last week, it said in a joint statement with PwC.
OpCapita managing partner Henry Jackson said: "We strongly
believe there is a place on the high street for a video gaming
specialist and Game is the leading brand in a 2.8 billion pound
($4.5 billion) market in the UK.
"We have assembled a strong team of experienced industry
operators to implement the programme of operational change that
is needed."
Game Group collapsed into administration on March 26, with
the immediate closure of 277 of its stores in Britain and
Ireland and 2,104 staff made redundant.
The rescue deal agreed on Sunday does not include Game's
international assets, PwC said.
It did not disclose the value of the deal.