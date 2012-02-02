LONDON Feb 2 Struggling British video games retailer Game Group said on Thursday it was considering the future of its overseas operations in talks with its lending banks.

"Game confirms that it is in ongoing dialogue with its lending syndicate to reach agreement on revised terms for its facilities," it said.

"As part of these discussions, the lending syndicate is reviewing a strategic plan of the company which includes a review of its overseas operations."

Game currently trades from 1,274 stores, of which 610 are in the UK and Ireland, and 664 are overseas, in France, Iberia, Scandinavia, the Czech Republic and Australia.

Last month the firm warned that poor trading over Christmas meant it may breach the terms of its loans.

Shares in Game, which have lost 92 percent of their value over the last year, were up 10.7 percent at 5.6 pence at 0918 GMT, valuing the business at 20 million pounds ($31.72 million).