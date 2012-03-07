* Game says won't stock Asura's Wrath, Street Fighter
* Game said last week won't stock Mass Effect 3
LONDON, March 7 The crisis at struggling
British video games retailer Game ratcheted up on
Wednesday after the firm said it would be unable to fulfill
orders for more key titles due for release this week.
The firm said Asura's Wrath and Street Fighter X Tekken
would not be available in its stores after it failed to agree
launch plans with supplier Capcom.
"We're in talks with Capcom to resolve this temporary
situation and we apologise to our customers for this
disappointing news," Game said, adding it will refund any
pre-orders.
Game advised customers to visit Capcom's website for
information on obtaining the titles.
The latest setback comes a week after Game told customers to
shop elsewhere for the eagerly awaited Mass Effect 3 game after
a dispute with supplier Electronic Arts.
Loss-making Game, which trades from over 1,270 stores in
nine European markets and Australia, has been talking to all its
suppliers, seeking their support to keep it in business but some
are not playing ball.
The firm is facing intense competition from internet players
and supermarkets, who often sell new blockbuster titles as loss
leaders.
"As well as the likely hit to the bottom line which could
now top 5 million pounds ($7.9 million) for both (EA and Capcom
titles) we also flag up the adverse impact this will have on the
consumer franchise, presenting competitors with a valuable
opportunity to take share," said analysts at Singer Capital
Markets.
Last month Game had boosted its chances of survival when it
agreed revised lending terms with its bankers, led by
state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland.
Game has been closing stores and moving into digital gaming,
aiming to avoid the fate of other struggling specialist
retailers, such as music group HMV.
Shares in Game, which have lost 93 percent of their value
over the last year, were up 0.7 percent at 4.4 pence at 0911
GMT, valuing the business at 15 million pounds ($23.6 million).