* Game files notice to appoint administrator
* Game says equity is worthless
* Future of 10,000 staff in doubt
* Game's lenders reject OpCapita offer
LONDON, March 21 British video games retailer
Game looked set to become the latest household name to
fall by the wayside in the consumer downturn, filing a notice to
appoint administrators, hours after it declared its shares
worthless and suspended their trading.
The legal move, which provides companies a 10-day breathing
space to discuss any survival plans with their nominated
administrator, puts a major question mark over the future of the
10,000 staff Game employs in about 1,270 stores in nine European
markets and Australia.
In its main UK market Game has about 600 stores, employing
6,000.
"Discussions with all stakeholders and other parties have
not made sufficient progress in the time available to offer a
realistic prospect for a solvent solution," Game said.
"The board has therefore today filed a notice of intention
to appoint an administrator."
It said the business will continue to trade and talks with
lenders and third parties will continue under the legal
protection the 'notice of intention to appoint' process
provides.
Earlier, loss-making Game had said its board was no longer
able to assess the company's financial position. It said the
board believed "there is no equity value left in the group".
Game had been due to make a second-quarter rent payment this
weekend.
Last week sources close to the situation said private
investment firm OpCapita had expressed an interest in buying
Game's debt, estimated by analysts at about 100 million pounds
($159 million) and paying overdue and due payments to its
suppliers, estimated at 40 million pounds.
On Wednesday a source familiar with the situation said
Game's lenders, led by state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland
and including Barclays and HSBC, had
rejected an offer from OpCapita even though it had the support
of suppliers.
The source said OpCapita, which earlier this year purchased
British electricals chain Comet from Kesa, was unlikely
to buy Game assets out of administration.
Analysts, who also believe U.S. rival Gamestop could
be interested, reckon large-scale store closures are inevitable.
Game, facing intense competition from internet players and
supermarkets, who often sell new blockbuster titles as loss
leaders, had already been closing stores and moving into digital
gaming, aiming to avoid the fate of other struggling specialist
retailers, such as music and films group HMV.
But Game's demise was sealed when suppliers, such as
Electronic Arts' and Capcom, worried about being
paid, decided not to provide the firm with key new
releases.
FACTBOX-Britain's growing list of retail casualties