* 41 weeks to Nov 12 like-for-like sales down 8.6 pct
* Cuts FY sales guidance to fall of at least 7 pct
* Cuts FY gross margin guidance to fall of at least 150 bps
* Says outperforming overall video games market
LONDON, Nov 16 Video games retailer Game
Group has become the first major British stores group to
warn on profit during the key run-up to Christmas, cutting its
year guidance for sales and margins after recent trading failed
to meet expectations.
The firm said on Wednesday its sales slumped 10.6 percent
over the 41 weeks to Nov. 12, with sales at stores open over a
year down 8.6 percent.
Game said this performance was ahead of an overall video
games market down 12.3 percent in the same period.
It said revenues across all categories: software, hardware,
preowned and accessories were down year on year.
"Major software titles are launching in line with first week
expectations, but are then seeing a quicker tail-off than
historically experienced," said Game.
The firm now expects full year like-for-like revenues to be
no better than down 7 percent.
That compares with previous guidance of flat to down 3
percent.
Game said full-year gross margin would be down at least 150
basis points, versus previous guidance of down 100 basis points.
Full-year operating costs are, however, seen 8-10 million
pounds lower than last year.
Shares in Game, which have lost 72 percent of their value
over the last year, closed on Tuesday at 20 pence, valuing the
business at about 69 million pounds.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Mark Potter)