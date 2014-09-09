BRIEF-Egypt's Delta Sugar Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit aftr tax EGP 135.6 million versus loss of EGP 11.5 million year ago
Sept 9 Gameloft SE :
* Signs distribution partnership with G-cluster Global
* Company games including Modern Combat and Asphalt to be distributed via Cloud Gaming platform
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 109,000 versus EGP 4.3 million year ago