PARIS May 30 French media group Vivendi
controls more than 50 percent of Gameloft's
shares following the unsolicited bid it launched for the mobile
video games maker in February, French business daily Les Echos
reported on Monday.
The final results of Vivendi's tender offer, which ended on
May 27, will be known this week.
Vivendi was a step closer to taking control of Gameloft a
week ago after U.S.-based hedge fund Amber Capital agreed to
tender its entire stake in the company.
Together, Vivendi and Amber held close to 44 percent of
Gameloft, about twice that of the founding Guillemot family,
which strongly opposes Vivendi's bid.
A spokesman for Gameloft was not available for immediate
comment. Vivendi declined to comment.
