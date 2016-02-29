The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

PARIS Gameloft said on Monday that its board had unanimously rejected an unsolicited takeover bid by media group Vivendi as being against the interests of the mobile video games maker and its shareholders.

The deal has no industrial logic and the offer of 6 euros a share from Vivendi does not reflect the true value and future potential of the company, Gameloft said in a statement. The bid, below Gameloft's current share price, values the company at around 513 million euros ($560 million).

Gameloft has said it considers Vivendi's building of a stake of more than 30 percent to be hostile. The company's founding Guillemot family in February lifted its own stake to 20.29 percent of the capital and 28.42 percent of the voting rights.

Vivendi, which has refocused its business around Universal Music Group and pay-TV business Canal+ Group, wants to re-enter the video games business to boost its position in the content and media sector, having had to dispose of Activision Blizzard in 2013 to reduce its debt pile.

Led by French tycoon Vincent Bollore, Vivendi also has a holding of around 14.9 percent in Gameloft peer Ubisoft, founded by the same family.

Vivendi Chairman Bollore has said he ultimately wants to build a European media powerhouse to compete with rivals from pay-TV group Sky Plc to German radio and publishing group Bertelsmann.

Gameloft said on Monday that it saw no potential cost savings resulting from a takeover by Vivendi, which wants to harness its content and distribution platforms for the two video games makers' products.

Shares in Gameloft were continuing to trade above Vivendi's offer price on Monday, up 0.3 percent at 6.83 euros by 0835 GMT. Ubisoft stock was down 1.4 percent.

Ubisoft head Yves Guillemot recently told Canadian daily The Globe & Mail that it was seeking investors in Canada, where it employs over 3,000 people, to help fend off Vivendi's Bollore.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Keith Weir)