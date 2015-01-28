BRIEF-Ibersol FY net profit raises to 23.4 mln euros
* Announced on Friday FY net profit of 23.4 million euros ($25.5 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago
Jan 28 Gameloft SE :
* FY revenue 227.3 million euros ($257.69 million), down 3 pct versus year ago
* Guidance for FY 2014 current operating expenses remains unchanged at about 230 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1v4H3iA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced on Friday FY net profit of 23.4 million euros ($25.5 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.