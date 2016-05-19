PARIS May 19 French media group Vivendi raised its unsolicited bid for mobile video games maker Gameloft to 8 euros a share on Thursday, adding pressure on the founding Guillemot family.

Vivendi has acquired 29.37 percent of Gameloft's shares and 26.47 percent of its voting rights, French markets regulator AMF said in a statement.

Vivendi's bid on Gameloft runs until May 27 and trading in Gameloft shares will resume on Friday, AMF said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Leigh Thomas)