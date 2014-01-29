Theranos reaches agreement with U.S. health regulator
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
PARIS Jan 29 Gameloft SE : * Shares in Gameloft drop 10 pct after 2013 revenue falls short of target * 2013 revenue was 233.3 mln eur, below 235-240 mln guidance, hit by delays in the launch of several games and by a strong euro
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told business leaders in Seoul on Tuesday that the Trump administration will review and reform the five-year-old free trade agreement between the two countries.