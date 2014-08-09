JAKARTA Jakarta is set to be named as the new host city for the 2018 Asian Games after Vietnam withdrew earlier this year from hosting the multi-sports event, according to local media reports.

Olympic Council of Asia Vice President Wei Jizhong met Indonesian government officials in Jakarta this week and said he had been impressed with the state of facilities and infrastructure in the city.

"After two inspections by me on behalf of the OCA, we consider Jakarta is almost ready to host the 2018 Asian Games," Wei told the Jakarta Post this week.

"Jakarta infrastructure already met all requirements of the OCA. So the OCA is confident that Indonesia and Jakarta can deliver a wonderful and clean Asian Games in 2018."

The Jakarta Globe newspaper said the South Sumatra city of Palembang would co-host the event with the capital, though Wei told the newspaper that Jakarta would be the official host then it would need to name Palembang as co-host.

Indonesia's Surabaya had bid for the 2018 event but lost to the Vietnamese capital Hanoi in November 2012.

Vietnam's government decided against hosting the event in April this year citing the costs of building facilities and infrastructure.

Singapore immediately dismissed any notion of bidding for the Games, instead preferring to concentrate on the Southeast Asian Games they host in 2015, while India also expressed interest but did not proceed with a bid.

Bids had to be submitted by July 1 and the OCA strongly endorsed Jakarta's bid late last month, the Globe reported.

The OCA will name the new hosts on Sept. 20 at their general assembly during this year's Asian Games in South Korea.

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)