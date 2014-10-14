KUALA LUMPUR The president of the Malaysian Wushu Federation (WFM) will quit at the end of the month after taking the flak for Tai Cheau Xuen becoming the country's first Asian Games medallist to be caught doping.

Tai tested positive for sibutramine, a banned stimulant often found in weight-loss pills, after winning gold at the Games in Incheon, South Korea last month.

The 23-year-old denied taking drugs and quickly lodged an appeal, but that was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month. She faces a two-year global ban from competition.

WFM head Martin Lim, who took charge in 2012, said he had no choice but to step down and would leave office on Oct. 30.

"As the president of WFM, I take full responsibility. Whatever happened is beyond our expectations," he was quoted as saying in Malaysian newspapers on Tuesday.

"We hope the damage to our reputation is not severe. We want to gain back the reputation and confidence within a short period of time."

Indonesia's Juwita Niza Wasni was promoted from her silver medal position to gold in the Nanquan and Nandao category after Tai's disqualification.

Local media said the gold medal was with the Olympic Council of Malaysia, who would give it back to the Asiad organisers.

Malaysia have won almost 300 medals since taking part in their first Asian Games in Manila in 1954. They have won three gold medals in the Chinese mixed martial art of wushu, which was first included in the 1990 Asiad in Beijing.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)