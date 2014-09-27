Fireworks light up the sky during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Roslan Rahman/Pool

INCHEON South Korea The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is looking into reports of possible match-fixing at the Incheon Asian Games, the continental governing body said on Saturday.

An official of the betting-related data provider Sportradar recently told a Singapore newspaper about possible match-fixing in Incheon without revealing which teams were involved.

"Following recent reports of possible match manipulation at the Incheon Asian Games 2014 football competition, the AFC would like to confirm that we are closely monitoring the situation," the AFC said in a statement.

The soccer body said it was collaborating with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), which organises Asian Games, to look into the matter.

"We are also working hand in hand with Sportradar to thoroughly review the provided information on suspicious betting patterns.

Match-fixing is rampant in Asia with cases being reported across the continent, including recent scandals in Vietnam, Malaysia and Australia.

"The AFC is determined to eradicate match fixing in Asia and we will ensure that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of our goal," the Kuala Lumpur-based body said.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)