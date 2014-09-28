Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei returns a shot against China's Lin Dan during the men's singles semi-final badminton match at Gyeyang Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

INCHEON South Korea Badminton world number one Lee Chong Wei fell yet again to his great adversary Lin Dan in the semi-finals of the Asian Games on Sunday, ending the Malaysian's last hope of winning a gold medal at the Asiad.

The 31-year-old is winding down a career that has seen him win more than 50 career titles and crowned the world's top player, but the search for that elusive major title goes on.

On Sunday, it was his Chinese nemesis, the man who has denied the Malaysian glory on so many occasions, that brought him to his knees once more.

"This is my last Asian Games, so I tried my best," said a disappointed Lee, who fought back from a set down to level the match but was blown away by Lin's pace and power in the decider.

"In the first set, I led the game until the middle of set, but finally lost. In third, I couldn't match his speed."

Lin won a close first set 22-20 but Lee stepped up his game in the second, capitalising on uncharacteristic errors from his opponent to level the match 21-12.

But the double Olympic and five-time world champion took his game to a new level in the third set and took the decider 21-12.

"Even though I couldn't win the gold and lost in the semi-finals, I'm very satisfied with my result," said Lee.

Lin was the only man that stood between Lee and Olympic gold both in London and Beijing, but the Chinese sensation always had the best of him at the Games.

He also beat him the final of the world championships twice and denied him gold at the last Asian Games in Guangzhou four years ago.

Lin, who will now meet compatriot Chen Long in Monday's final, had nothing but praise for his long-time rival.

"Lee Chong Wei is the greatest competitor," he said. "It was my honour to compete with him."

(Editing by John O'Brien)