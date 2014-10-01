INCHEON South Korea Syrian karate competitor Nour Aldin Al-Kurdi has become the fifth athlete at the Asian Games to fail a doping test, the Olympic Council of Asia announced on Wednesday.

The OCA said Al-Kurdi had tested positive for the banned steroid clenbuterol following a pre-competition test on Sept. 25. The karate competition is due to begin on Thursday.

Al-Kurdi had been disqualified from the Games and the results would be sent to world anti-doping body WADA as well as international and national sports federations, the OCA said.

On Tuesday, Malaysian martial arts gold medallist Tai Cheau Xuen was stripped of her medal in wushu after testing positive for sibutramine, a banned stimulant often found in weight-loss pills.

A few hours later, the OCA confirmed that Iraqi weightlifter Mohammed Jasim Abboo Al Aifuri had also failed a test.

Tajikistan soccer player Khurshed Beknazarov was the first athlete thrown out of the Incheon Asian Games for doping on Sept. 23 and Cambodian soft tennis player Yi Sophany followed him two days later.

