China's Zhang Wenxiu holds her national flag after winning the women's hammer throw final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

INCHEON South Korea Women's hammer champion Zhang Wenxiu of China has failed a doping test at the Asian Games and has been stripped of her gold medal, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Friday.

Zhang is the second gold medallist at the Games to test positive for a banned substance after Malaysia's martial arts champion Tai Cheau Xuen was disqualified on Tuesday.

Zhang, a bronze medallist at the Beijing Olympics, set an Asian Games record with a throw of 77.33 metres on Sunday, finishing ahead of compatriot Zheng Wang and India's Manju Bala.

"Her urine specimen collected on 26 September 2014 (under pre-competition testing) was found to contain Zeranol and its metabolite (ß-Zeranol), a prohibited substance in the WADA Prohibited List 2014," the OCA said.

Zhang's gold medal would be withdrawn and her accreditation cancelled, and the test results would be forwarded to the international and national sporting authorities, as well as the world anti-doping agency, the OCA added.

Zhang, the Asian Games champion from Guangzhou and Doha, becomes the sixth competitor to test positive at the 17th Asiad, which ends on Saturday.

Malaysian Tai was expelled and stripped of the gold medal she won in martial arts after testing positive for sibutramine, a banned stimulant often found in weight-loss pills.

The 22-year-old wushu competitor lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport but it was rejected.

Cambodian soft tennis player Yi Sophany was also thrown out after testing positive for sibutramine while Tajikistan football player Khurshed Beknazarov was ejected after his doping test showed the presence of the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Iraqi weightlifter Mohammed Jasim Abboo Al Aifuri and Syrian karate competitor Nour Aldin Al-Kurdi both tested positive for steroids. They too were kicked out of the Games.

On Saturday, Tan Sri Dr. M. Jegathesan, chairman of the Olympic Council of Asia's anti-doping commission, said 1,600 athletes would be tested in Incheon.

More than 1,920 samples will be collected over the Games period, which runs from the opening of the athletes village on Sept. 12 to the Oct. 4 closing ceremony.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)