Protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

INCHEON South Korea The party line from the Hong Kong delegation at the Asian Games is simple, if not unexpected. Reluctant to talk about the unrest back home, the message is clear: sport and politics don't mix.

"I believe every country has its own problems," Pang Chung, the honorary secretary general of Hong Kong’s Sports Federation and Olympic Committee, told a news conference on Monday.

"And in this forum, we are not coming to discuss any politics and we will stick to the games for competition only.”

While tens of thousands of pro democracy supporters continue to clash with riot police in the former British colony, Hong Kong's athletes are trying not to think about it.

Vivien Lau, Hong Kong's deputy chef de mission at the Asian Games in Incheon, said for many athletes, who have spent years training for the competition, their focus is on their events.

"It's a political thing, it's not like it's a fire or an earthquake," she told Reuters.

"I don't think the athletes are very affected, it's not a natural disaster."

Lau said that while many members the Hong Kong athletes were following the unrest at home, the delegation had not discussed the unfolding events as a team.

"Most of the athletes don't really know about politics," she said. "Sport and politics don't mix.

"This is just a small group being radical.

"We all know it's concentrated in a small area."

However, Hong Kong's athletes have not been immune to the political unrest with televised scenes of the clashes between protesters and riot police broadcast around the world, including South Korea.

To To, a member of the Hong Kong men's water polo team, told Reuters he had been trying to follow developments in between his matches.

"I don't really know what's happening," said the university student.

"I've been watching it on the internet and YouTube but we feel remote from it, because we're in Incheon.

"Our schedules are so tight so we can't see that much so we just trying our best to concentrate on our sport."

Despite the distractions, Hong Kong is enjoying one of its best Asian Games.

With almost a week of competition to go, Hong Kong has 29 medals, including four gold, and with more already assured, the country could beat its record haul from the last Asian Games.

"Our objective was set for lack of imagination, at the medal tally we achieved at the Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010 – 40," said Karl Kwok, the team's chef de mission.

"Unfortunately some of the 40 were achieved in sports not included in this year’s Asian Games. Having said that, it is our desire that all our athletes will do their best.

"Whether we can match that 40 is no longer important. I’m sure they will do their very best.”

