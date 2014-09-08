WADA reinstates Madrid anti-doping laboratory
MONTREAL Madrid's Anti-Doping Laboratory was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday, more than a year after it was suspended.
List of host cities of the Asian Games, first held in 1951, ahead of the 17th edition in Incheon, South Korea.
1951 - New Delhi, India
1954 - Manila, Philippines
1958 - Tokyo, Japan
1962 - Jakarta, Indonesia
1966 - Bangkok, Thailand
1970 - Bangkok, Thailand
1974 - Tehran, Iran
1978 - Bangkok, Thailand
1982 - New Delhi, India
1986 - Seoul, South Korea
1990 - Beijing, China
1994 - Hiroshima, Japan
1998 - Bangkok, Thailand
2002 - Busan, South Korea
2006 - Doha, Qatar
2010 - Guangzhou, China
2014 - Incheon, South Korea
(Compiled by Julian Linden)
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.