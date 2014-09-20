Flag bearer of China Sheng Lei leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

INCHEON South Korea China's seemingly inevitable march to the top of Asian Games medal standings got off to a quick start on Saturday as they claimed two early golds on the first day of competition.

Less than 24 hours after a vibrant opening ceremony marked the launch of the 17th Asiad in South Korea, Zhang Mengyuan won the 10 meters air pistol individual event and helped China win the team event.

Some 10,000 athletes from 45 countries are competing at the Asian Games, the world's second-biggest multi-sport event after the summer Olympics. A total of 439 gold medals in 36 sports are up for grabs over 15 days of competition.

Later on Saturday, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) will announce the host of the next Asian Games, and also confirm which year it is to be held.

OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah has told Reuters that an agreement is in place for Indonesia to stage the event, and that it is likely to take place in 2018, not 2019 as planned, to avoid clashing with a presidential election in the country.

Hanoi was awarded the right to stage the Games in November 2012 ahead of the Indonesian city of Surabaya but the Vietnamese capital stood down as hosts in April fearing the event would not be financially viable.

The OCA will formally ratify its decision to install Jakarta as host at its general assembly later in the day.

'MY DREAM'

There was also success for South Korea's athletes on Saturday as Lee Ha-sung picked up the hosts' first gold in the men's wushu changquan.

His coach, Park Chan-dae, said Lee had accomplished something he never could.

“He has achieved my dream for me," said Park. "Although I won gold six times in the Wushu World Championships, I only got a silver medal at the Asian Games."

Park said Lee's mental focus set him apart from the rest.

"Lee's greatest strength is his mind. He has the lowest mistake rate on the Korean national team."

Lee's combination of whirling kicks, athletic leaps and intricate hand movements earned him a score of 9.71 points to take gold in the martial arts discipline, ahead of Macau's Jia Rui (9.69) and Japan's Daisuke Ichikizaki (9.67).

Earlier at the Ongnyeon International Shooting Range, Zhang was a picture of calm, even if she was shaking on the inside, as she took gold from South Korean Jung Jee-hae and India's Shweta Chaudry.

"I’m happy because we shot very well. I was sure they would give me power," Zhang said of her team mates Hou Qingyuan and Guo Wenjun. "I felt a lot of pressure during the match. However, Guo Wenjun was beside me, and it made feel relieved."

A total of 18 gold medals are awarded on the first day with titles also to be decided in judo, fencing, weightlifting, equestrian, track cycling and synchronised swimming.

The swimming program, featuring the highly-anticipated clashes between Olympic champions Sun Yang and Park Tae-hwan, starts on Sunday.

(Editing by Julian Linden)