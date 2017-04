INCHEON South Korea A referee at the Asian Games in Incheon has died due to a suspected heart attack, South Korean police said on Friday.

The Games official, whose name has not been released, woke up early on Friday morning complaining of chest pain and called out to a colleague for help, Moon Jun-kyu of Incheon police told Reuters by telephone.

The victim's family said he had high blood pressure, Moon added.

