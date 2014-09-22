INCHEON South Korea China were confirmed winners of the women's 10 metre air rifle team event at the Asian Games on Monday after judges overturned an earlier decision to disqualify them.

The Chinese had claimed gold with a total score of 1,253.8 points at the Ongnyeon International Shooting Range, with Iran taking silver and Singapore bronze.

However, they were then disqualified after judges ruled Zhang Binbin's rifle had violated regulations concerning maximum weight limits.

That decision was later overturned following an appeal by the Chinese.

Following her reinstatement, Zhang will now be free to compete for the individual title and will try to join Gao Bo and Zhang Mengyuan as double shooting gold medallists at the Games.

The gold was China's 13th of the Incheon Asiad and moved them clear of South Korea at the top of the medal standings. The hosts are on 12 gold medals with Japan, in third, on seven.

