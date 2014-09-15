SEOUL South Korea have chosen Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling champion Kim Hyeon-woo to carry the flag at Friday's opening ceremony of the Incheon Asian Games.

The Korean Olympic Committee (KOC) also announced on Monday that sabre fencer Kim Jung-hwan would captain the men's delegation at the Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 Games, and handball player Woo Sun-hee would head up the women's contingent.

The 25-year-old Kim, who goes by the nickname 'Mowgli', overcame a badly swollen eye to beat Hungary's Tamas Lorincz in the 66kg final in London. He also won gold at the world championships in Budapest last year.

Kim will compete in the 75kg class in Incheon, west of Seoul.

Woo won handball gold at the 2002 and 2006 Asian Games and an Olympic silver in Athens, while Kim was part of South Korea's victorious sabre squad that won gold at the London Games.

