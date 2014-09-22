INCHEON South Korea Chinese swimming star Sun Yang withdrew from one of the relays at the Asian Games on Monday after injuring his thumb in a race the previous night.

Sun's coach Zhang Yadong said the multi world and Olympic champion was pulling out of the men's 4x200 metres freestyle relay, an event China won at the last Asian Games four years ago.

"Sun will not race in the 4x200m relay tonight," Zhang told the Xinhua news agency, without elaborating on the reasons.

Sun was originally chasing four gold medals in Incheon but is already down to two after finishing second in the individual 200m freestyle final on Sunday and then skipping the relay.

The 22-year-old was leading the 200m final with only a few strokes left when he was overhauled by rising Japanese star Kosuke Hagino.

Sun's loss was compounded when he hurt his thumb as he hit the touchpad. He went to hospital for precautionary x-rays but was cleared of any fractures.

Sun's remaining two events are the 400m and 1500m freestyle, which he is strongly favoured to win although he faces a rematch with Hagino in the 400m.

Sun has had a rough time since his golden double at the 2012 London Olympics. In early 2013 he was suspended from engaging in commercial activities after missing training and breaching team rules.

Later that year he was ordered to spend a week in detention after crashing a car that he had driven without a licence.

China's swimming authorities slapped a blanket suspension on him, banning him from all training and competition, but he still managed to win the 200, 400 and 1,500m titles at this year's Chinese National Championships and arrived in South Korea full of confidence.

