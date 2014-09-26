China's Zhou Lulu sets a new world record in the women's over 75kg clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

China's Zhou Lulu sets a new world record in the women's over 75kg clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. Zhou set a new world record lifting a weight of 192kg and won the gold medal in the event. REUTERS/Jason Reed

INCHEON South Korea Chinese weightlifter Zhou Lulu set a clean and jerk world record of 192 kilograms to win gold in the women's +75kg category at the Asian Games on Friday.

Zhou added 2kg to Russian Tatiana Kashirna's previous mark set last year in Poland.

The London Olympics champion also hoisted 142kg in the snatch component to record an overall lift of 334kg, and said she was training towards going out on a high at the Rio Games in four years time.

"Participating in the Olympic Games is the dream of every athlete and I'll also take part in the next Rio 2016 Olympic Games," she added.

"I will challenge there again to break my world record."

Zhou did not think she would be competing when the Tokyo Summer Games come around in 2020.

"The 2016 Rio Olympics will be my last. Considering my age and body, that seems to be the appropriate decision right now."

Kazakhstan's Mariya Grabovetskaya took the silver with a total lift of 302kg while Thailand's Chitchanok Pulsabsakul lifted 292kg for the bronze at the Moonlight Festival Garden Weightlifting Venue.

Zhou's team mate, Yang Zhe, won gold in the men's -105kg category with just two clean lifts.

He lifted 186kg in the snatch on his first go, then failed twice at 191, before lifting 217kg in his first clean and jerk attempt and failing with his final two.

Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran won gold in the men's +105kg category with a total lift of 465kg.

