WARSAW May 26 Poland's largest video game
developer CD Projekt is hoping for record sales of the
latest edition of its "Witcher" fantasy saga, as it starts to
attract mainstream gamers and gains critical acclaim abroad.
A third edition of the role-playing series, which has
collected more than 200 awards and which the former Polish prime
minister presented to U.S. President Barack Obama, has massively
outperformed the two earlier versions in preorders.
The company sold 1.5 million copies of the game before its
last-week release versus 1 million and 1.7 million of total
annual sales of the saga's previous parts, respectively.
"Sales of the third part will be many times higher than with
our earlier games. Preorders indicate this," CD Projekt's chief
executive Adam Kicinski said in an interview.
"We broke into the mainstream. It is such a moment in our
firm's history that after some years people will look
differently at CD Projekt before and after this release."
DM BO Brokerage analyst Tomasz Rodak said he saw the new
Witcher's yearly sales at 7 million copies, which could bring a
record net profit of 369 million zlotys ($97.5 million) in 2015.
"(The forecast) is not unreasonable," Kicinski said. "Games
with such quality as the Witcher 3, with a similar marketing
campaign, have reached similar or even better sales levels."
The CEO added that CD Projekt will use the profit from the
release to mainly finance new projects, including two Witcher
add-ons and a completely new game entitled Cyberpunk 2077.
"We hope and we are certain that Cyberpunk has even bigger
commercial potential. It is too early to talk about it, though.
This year, and the next one will be the years of the Witcher,"
Kicinski said.
($1 = 3.7854 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski, editing by David Evans)