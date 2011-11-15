By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Nov 15 Canadian concerns about
problems at last year's Delhi Commonwealth Games may have
spoiled the Sri Lankan city of Hambantota's hopes of staging the
2018 event, bid committee head Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on
Tuesday.
The Commonwealth Games Federation opted for Australia's Gold
Coast by a 43-27 margin over Hambantota, the only other
contender, in a vote held in St Kitts and Nevis on Friday.
Cabraal said Canada had raised last minute questions about
the Delhi Games where government intervention was required to
clean up filthy facilities and dangerous infrastructure.
"That all was countered but it created certain fear among
some of the voting delegates, who associated India with Sri
Lanka," Cabraal told reporters.
"This lobby had been designed to give some kind of a feeling
Asian countries are unable to have very good games. That also
may have gone against us to some extent. As a result, our
chances would have been hurt."
Malaysia in 1998 and India are the only Asian nations to
host the Games.
"We have not thought of bidding for the 2022 Games but our
plan on making Hambantota a sports city will go ahead as planned
despite the loss," added Cabraal, who is also the island
nation's central bank governor.
