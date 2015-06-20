BAKU Sparring in the gym with her brother and other male boxers is an integral part of Sandy Ryan's training regime and if you don't punch her hard she'll thump you back harder.

The British light-welterweight has learned her ring skills from older brother Dave, who goes by the nickname "Rocky" and won the Commonwealth title in the same weight division.

"I grew up training with my brother and all the lads in gym. It has really brought me on. A lot of people say I look like a lad," Ryan said after defeating Germany's Cindy Rogge in their last 16 contest at the European Games on Saturday.

"To be fair, I'm taking it as a credit because if you are boxing like a lad it means you are more mature and better in the ring. I think it's the way I fight rather than how I look.

"Some of the lads take it easy the first time they spar with me but the coaches always say, 'you'd better hit her hard because she's going to hit you back'."

Ryan, 21, won world championship silver last year at her first senior major tournament, but has endured a frustrating few days waiting for her opening bout in Baku but shook off the rustiness against Rogge.

"It's the longest I have ever waited to compete, I normally only have to wait three or four days. I thought it might have an impact, but it didn't," she said.

"I've stayed sharp by doing pads with my coaches and just being professional, keeping a clean diet.

Awaiting in Tuesday's quarter-finals is Azeri fighter Elena Vystropova and Ryan is expecting a tough contest.

"I'm a bit wary of my next opponent, but I will just do what I do and I'll give her a run for her money."

Should Ryan prevail she would then meet Russian Anastasiia Beliakova in the semi-finals. Beliakova beat Ryan by a unanimous decision in the world championships final in South Korea.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Martyn Herman)