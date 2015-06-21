BAKU Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez, winner of four Tour de France stages but dogged in recent years by alleged links to doping, won the men's road race at the European Games on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Astana rider prevailed in a four-way sprint battle for the line with Ukraine's Andriy Grivko, also an Astana rider, taking silver and Czech Petr Vakoc bronze.

Another Spaniard, Jesus Herrada Lopez, was fourth after providing sterling assistance to Sanchez, who claimed a bronze medal in the individual time trial on Thursday.

Sanchez knew he had the race in the bag metres before the finish line, sitting up and raising both hands in the air in triumph.

