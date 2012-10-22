LONDON Oct 22 Athletes competing in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, will be able to toast their medal wins with a glass of Scotland's "other" national drink - not whisky, but bright orange, fizzy Irn-Bru.

Scottish soft drinks maker A.G. Barr Plc will offer the drink - made to a secret recipe - and other brands including Strathmore water at all Games venues after it signed up on Monday to sponsor the event.

Games organisers are hoping for a commercial success after the popularity of the London Olympics this summer, and want to attract the likes of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to the competition.

Bolt, who won three Olympic golds in London to match his 2008 haul, would be a huge attraction. He did not run in the 2010 Games in Delhi.

Barr, which is seeking to expand through a merger with British rival Britvic, has been producing Irn-Bru for more than a century and likes to call it Scotland's "other national drink" alongside whisky.

Held every four years, the Games are a multi-sports event featuring 71 teams from countries in the Commonwealth - most of them with historic ties to former colonial power Britain.