Jul 19, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (EDITORS NOTE: caption correction) Jason Hess Castillo and Irene Abascal Van Blerk of Guatemala celebrate after winning the open hobie 16 sailing medal race during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Royal Canadian Yacht Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Minen Hills, Ontario, CAN; Jazmyne Denhollander of Canada celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's Kayak (K1) final during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Minden Wild Water Preserve. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Nathan Schrimsher of the United States in the riding show jumping portion of the men's modern pentathlon during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Aquatics UTS Centre and Field House. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Silver medal winner Steven Gluckstein of the United States competes in the men's individual trampoline gymnastics final at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, Ontario, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Jul 19, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charles Fernandez of Guatemala reacts as he crosses the finish line in the combined event portion of the men's modern pentathlon during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Aquatics UTS Centre and Field House. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ismael Hernandez Uscanga of Mexico and Nathan Schrimsher of the United States in the combined event portion of the men's modern pentathlon during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Aquatics UTS Centre and Field House. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charles Fernandez of Guatemala celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's modern pentathlon during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Aquatics UTS Centre and Field House. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Lianma Flores of Cuba tries to get the ball past Taylor Pischke of Canada in the women's beach volleyball semifinals during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Beach Volleyball Centre. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Alvaro Magliano of Brazil (right) celebrates with Vitor Araujo of Brazil in the men's beach volleyball semifinals during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Beach Volleyball Centre. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Mississauga, Ontario, CAN; Luisito Pie of Dominican Republic poses with the silver medal and Carlos Navarro of Mexico poses with the gold medal and Lucas Guzman of Argentina poses with the bronze medal and Harold Avella of Brazil poses with the bronze medal on the podium in the menÕs 58kg division during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Mississauga Sports Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Mississauga, Ontario, CAN; Iris Silva of Brazil celebrates her bronze medal victory against Yvette Yong of Canada in the womenÕs 49kg division during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Mississauga Sports Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Argentina center Ornella Santana (5) drives to the basket against Puerto Rico guard Allison Gibson (9) in the women's semifinal game during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Ryerson Athletic Centre. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2015; Mississauga, Ontario, CAN; Carlos Navarro of Mexico celebrates after winning the gold medal in the menÕs 58kg division during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Mississauga Sports Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO The heat and the United States charge up the Pan American Games

medal table both continued on Sunday, as officials celebrated a victory by surpassing the one million tickets sold mark.

The united States, who passed Canada on the medal table on Saturday, padded their lead by adding eight gold medals to push their total to 59 and 160 overall as the hosts settled into second on 54 gold and 142 overall medals.

Brazil are third followed by Colombia, who surged past Cuba and Mexico into fourth courtesy of three gold medals on the golf course.

Having spent the first week of the July 10-26 multi-sport fest leading the medal standings, Canada gave locals plenty of reason to open their wallets and come out and cheer.

The Americans, however, cashed in on Sunday striking triple gold at the canoeing venue and double gold in rhythmic gymnastics and equestrian eventing.

With temperatures again nudging into the mid-30s Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), Canada got the day off to a sizzling start with Evan Dunfee winning the men's 20km race walk ahead of compatriot Inaki Gomez while Mexico's Maria Gonzalez took the women's title.

No athlete was hotter, however, than American Laura Zeng who added hoop and ball apparatus gold to her all-around rhythmic gymnastics crown.

The 15-year-old could add two more titles to her haul on Monday with the club and ribbon finals.

"I want to become the best world-class gymnast that I can become," said Zeng, who won a bronze in the individual all-around at last year's Youth Olympic Games.

"As much as I love getting the medals, I haven't really been focusing on medals.

"It's more about myself and showing what I can do."

The high point of the day for Canada came on the trampoline where 2012 Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan successfully defended her Pan Am gold and Keegan Soehn won the men's.

Canada ended the day with a dramatic 10th inning 7-6 decision over the United States to defend their Pan Am baseball title.

Canada and the United States will also play for women's basketball gold after contrasting semi-final wins.

Linnae Harper drained two clutch free throws with 7.7 seconds left to give the United States a 65-64 comeback win over Cuba while Canada demolished Brazil 91-63.

Colombia ruled at the golf course sweeping all three gold medals, Marcelo Rozo winning the men's title, Mariajo Uribe the women's and the team gold.

Argentina cruised to two golds on the final day of the sailing competition, while Guatemala, Ecuador and Puerto Rico also clinched titles.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)