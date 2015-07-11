Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
TORONTO Chile's Barbara Riveros won the gold medal in women's triathlon at the Pan American Games on Saturday to earn an automatic qualifying spot for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Riveros, currently fifth in the world in the International Triathlon Union's women's rankings, finished with a time of 1:57:18 under sunny skies in Toronto to go one better than the silver she won at the 2011 Pan Ams in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Mexico's Paola Diaz finished in second place, 29 seconds behind Riveros, while Bermuda's Flora Duffy finished 37 seconds later, placing third.
Women's triathlon is one of a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.