SINGAPORE Organisers of the Southeast Asian Games are investigating an outbreak of food poisoning which affected competitors in Thursday's cycling events.

A handful of riders in the men's and women's individual time trials complained that they woke up feeling ill.

Malaysian cyclist Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi, who finished 11th in the men's event, told the Straits Times at least three members of his team had been sick.

"Two other riders, including my room-mate, are down too," he said. "I think it was the chicken and the curry egg at dinner. I felt sick at around 1am last night."

Singapore's Darren Low, who finished ninth, said he was also feeling under the weather.

"The effects of the food poisoning came in. I couldn't concentrate," he said.

Team Singapore's chief medical officer doctor Teoh Chin Sim released a brief statement saying competitors would be given advice on what meals to eat before competition.

"The cycling team are in a good condition now after a bout of loose stools that affected a few of them in the early hours of June 11," the statement read.

"They have been advised to keep their bodies hydrated and our sport dietician is helping them in meal planning."

The men's race was won by Indonesia's Robin Manullang while the Philippines' Marella Vania Salamat won the gold medal in the women's race.

(Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Nick Mulvenney)