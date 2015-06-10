SINGAPORE Organisers of the 28th Southeast Asian Games said on Wednesday they had dismissed an appeal from the Philippines regarding the eligibility of Indonesian female volleyballer Aprilia Santini Manganang.

The Philippines asked the organisers, SINGSOC, to verify Manganang's gender ahead of their match at Singapore's Sports Hub on Wednesday.

SINGSOC said in a statement that they had reviewed the documents submitted by the Indonesian volleyball team and that the appeal had been rejected.

Manganang, 23, was cleared to compete in the volleyball tournament, which began on Wednesday at Singapore's Sports Hub. Indonesia won their opening match against the Philippines 25-22, 25-20, 25-14.

Manganang was booed by some Filipino fans during the match but said later she was unfazed by the crowd's reaction and the ignominy of having her gender questioned.

"I want to say thank you because you helped fire me up in the match and improve my performance," she said, speaking through a translator.

The Indonesian women's volleyball team manager, Hanny Sidik Surkatty, said Manganang had been representing her country at international events for years. Surkatty said there was never any question about her eligibility, but the timing was a little suspicious.

"No issue, because the Philippines are without proof," he said.

"We already gave proof to the committee, we followed the rules from IOC (International Olympic Committee), FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) everything clear since 2012.

"Surprised, she already played in the qualifying for world championship in 2014 in Vietnam. No problem."

The Philippines volleyball secretary general Ricky Palou said his country had accepted the decision from the organisers to let Manganang play.

"There were some questions on her gender so we wanted to make sure and apparently they got in touch with FIVB and she has been approved to play," Palou told reporters.

"I don't think any of my players had played with this particular team before.

"We are not the only team to request it...but I guess a decision has been made so we accept it."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston)