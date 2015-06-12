SINGAPORE Thailand, propelled by their track and field team and ace golfers, overtook host nation Singapore at the top of the medal standings at the Southeast Asian Games on Friday.

Tiny Singapore had led the 11-nation table since the first medal was decided 10 days ago but a lean return on Friday saw the city-state slip back to second place.

With their crack swimming team unable to contribute any more after their programme ended on Thursday, Singapore could only muster four golds on Friday, two in taekwondo and one each in shooting and waterskiing.

With four days to go, Singapore has 70 golds, still 20 more than they had managed any of the previous 27 editions of the region's biggest multi-sports event.

But Thailand, who finished at the top of the medal standings at three of the last four SEA Games, bagged 16 golds on Friday to inch into the lead with a total of 71.

Vietnam finished the day third with 62 with Malaysia the next best on 38.

Seven of Thailand's golds came on the final day of athletics at the National Stadium.

The Thais won both the men's and women's 4x100 metres relays as well as golds in the women's high jump, men's long jump, women's heptathlon, women's discus and men's 400m.

At Sentosa golf club, Thailand swept all four gold medals on offer.

Natipong Srithong won the men's individual title after beating Singapore's Johnson Poh on the first playoff hole after both men finished the fourth round at one-under par.

In the women's individual event, 17-year-old Suthavee Chanachai was a runaway winner, finishing their three-round competition 11 shots clear of the field at seven-under.

Thailand also won the men's and women's team golf events.

Badminton fans were given a fleeting glimpse of world number five Ratchanok Intanon's brilliance as she helped Thailand win the women's team event.

Ratchanok, 20, skipped the singles event because of a prior commitment but says she is feeling good about her chances of winning a second world singles title at this year's world championships in Indonesia.

"I am confident I can become world champion again, I feel much more comfortable with my game now, especially when compared to 2013," she said.

In waterski, Malaysia's 11-year-old child prodigy Aaliyah Yoong successfully defended her gold medal in the women's tricks competition.

Aaliyah became the youngest ever SEA Games gold medallist when she won the same event in 2011, but had to wait four years to defend her title after the sport was left on the schedule in 2013.

"I have been training a lot for the SEA Games," Yoong told reporters. "My dad says I am already a veteran and I guess I am already quite experienced at this level."

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)