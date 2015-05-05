Vietnam are targetting 60 to 70 gold medals at next month's Southeast Asian Games in Singapore and are banking on a strict training regime and heavy curfew to achieve the mark.

Vietnam are expected to send at least 440 athletes to take part in 27 sports at the June 5-16 biennial multi-sport Games for the 11-nation block.

The identities of the athletes remains shrouded in secrecy with local media revealing competitors were going through final preparations at the national sports training centre in Hanoi.

The Voice of Vietnam outlet reported on Tuesday that athletes were only able to go out on Wednesday and Sunday and were spending the majority of their time practising.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)