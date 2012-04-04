April 4 Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander
is eager for his Opening Day assignment on Thursday, while video
gamers were already in action with Wednesday's launch of Major
League Baseball 2K12's $1 Million Perfect Game Challenge.
Verlander, who was 24-5 last season for the American League
Central Division champion Tigers including a no-hitter, will
take the mound in Detroit against the Boston Red Sox and Jon
Lester to begin the six-month-long major league season.
The hard-throwing righthander, who graces the cover of the
video game after winning last season's American League Cy Young
Award and Most Valuable Player honors, has already been a hit
with his amusing TV ad for the video game with Sports
Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton.
Verlander, 29, said he used to play 2K's baseball video
game, but that gamers will not have to worry about him in their
quest for the big prize.
"I did play 2K Baseball 2006 when I first got to the big
leagues, which was fun, getting to play with myself as the
pitcher," Verlander told Reuters in an interview.
"But then I didn't to do it too much because I would play
online and these little kids would beat me when I was pitching
with myself and I didn't like that too much."
Video gamers got the all-clear to begin their quest for the
million-dollar prize a day ahead of Verlander's opening game
start and will have until the end of the month to qualify for
the finals of the Perfect Game Challenge.
Eight finalists who achieve perfection -- pitching no-hit
games in which not one batter reaches base -- will earn
all-expenses-paid trips to New York in May to compete in a live,
single elimination tournament at the MLB FanCave to determine
who walks away with the grand prize.
Finalists will be determined by a dynamic leaderboard
ranking the 'most perfect' games thrown, using an algorithm to
rank individual perfect games based on degree of difficulty such
such as the opposing team's offensive prowess, and degree of
perfection such as number of strikeouts.
The top eight gamers with verified perfect games achieved on
Xbox LIVE online or PlayStation entertainment system will
compete in the finals May 9-10 in New York's MLB FanCave.
Verlander said he was looking forward to his own 2012 season
and playing with Detroit's newly acquired slugger, first baseman
Prince Fielder.
"We're really excited to have him," the Tigers' ace pitcher
said about the signing of the former Milwaukee Brewers slugger
to a nine-year, $214 million contract.
(Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; editing by Patricia
Reaney)