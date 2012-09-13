MADRID, Sept 13 Spain's Gamesa said its Brazilian unit has signed a 340 million euro ($438.21 million) contract with Santa Vitoria do Palmar Holding to supply 129 wind turbines in the south of the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Gamesa said the wind turbines, with a total capacity of 258 megawatts, will be be installed in 10 wind farms in southern Brazil by the first quarter of 2014.

Santa Vitoria do Palmar Holding is comprised of the Rio Bravo Energia I investment fund and Eletrosul, a unit of state-controlled Brazilian utility Eletrobras. ($1 = 0.7759 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)