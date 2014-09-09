(Rewrites first paragraph, adds details, share price, Iberdrola, analyst comment)

By Paul Day and Andres Gonzalez

MADRID, Sept 9 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa has raised 236.1 million euros ($304.1 million) through a placing of new shares to help fund the expansion of its off- and on-shore business, the company said on Tuesday.

The success of the share issue, plans for which were trailed in a statement issued after Monday's market close, clears the way for Gamesa to invest in growth opportunities beyond those forecast in its 2013-2015 business plan.

The company sold 25.4 million new shares at 9.3 euros per share, a slim 4.66 percent discount to their closing price the previous session, the company said.

The new stock is equivalent to 9.99 percent of the group's capital.

Shares in Gamesa were trading down 3.6 percent at 9.4 euros by 0738 GMT.

Spanish utility Iberdrola, which holds 19.617 percent of Gamesa, said on Monday it planned to subscribe to the share issue. A source close to the deal said the company would acquire enough shares to leave its stake unchanged.

Gamesa and France's Areva in July finalised a joint venture to develop offshore wind farm projects and laid out an objective to win close to 20 percent of the market in Europe by 2020.

"Gamesa is exposed to several key emerging markets that offer very attractive growth prospects for wind turbine demand in the medium term," analysts at brokerage Exane BNP Paribas said in a note to clients. (1 US dollar = 0.7756 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Tomas Cobos and David Holmes)